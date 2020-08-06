Michael Franti’s main stage performance is one of the archived shows which will be streamed for the online 2020 Roots & Blues festival. ( File photo)

Roots & Blues announces ticket giveaway ahead of online festival

The festival is streaming free online this year, but those who pre-register can win passes for 2021.

The 28th Annual Roots & Blues festival will be a little different than years gone by with performances shown online, but festival organizers want to give someone a chance to take the show in live next year.

The festival will be streamed on saobserver.net and the websites of all Black Press Media publications in B.C. and Alberta. Those who register to receive their viewing link ahead of time will be in a draw for weekend passes to see the festival’s planned return to the Salmon Arm fairgrounds in August of 2021. Free registration is available at rootsandblues.ca.

Along with the ticket giveaway, festival organizers announced the full musical lineup for the two-hour broadcasts from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 14,15 and 16.

The lineup features both archived footage of main stage performances from previous years’ festivals and new footage of in-studio performances by Canadian, British and American artists. Top billing for the online festival goes to Corb Lund and Bill Henderson best known as the singer and guitarist for the rock band Chilliwack. Among the favourites from previous festivals are Harry Manx, Michael Franti and The Lil Smokies. A total of 47 acts will have performances streamed over the three-night festival.

-Keep an eye on your local Black Press Media website for more details on the online Roots & Blues festival.


