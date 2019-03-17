Jason and Pharis Romero, Horsefly musicians and business owners, picked up a JUNO win Saturday night during the gala in London, Ont. Forrest Gibson photo

Romeros win JUNO for Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Previously the couple won a JUNO back in 2016 for their album A Wanderer I’ll Stay .

Horsefly’s Pharis and Jason Romero became two-time JUNO Award winners Saturday night.

The husband and wife duo picked up the coveted JUNO for the 2019 Traditional Roots Album of the Year Award for their recent album Sweet Old Religion at the gala banquet Saturday night in London, Ont.

An excited Pharis announced the win via her Facebook page Saturday evening.

And while Jason and Pharis said prior to the show they were excited and honoured to have been nominated, due to recent travel commitments and an upcoming European tour beginning in April, decided they could not attend the JUNO’s this year.

“To [even] be nominated, in such amazing company, it’s such an honour,” Pharis said. “I’d be happy to lose to any one of those bands.”

READ MORE: Romeros up for a JUNO Award

Their most recent album, however, had already garnered the couple the Traditional Singer and Vocal Group of 2019 at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, the 2019 Penguin Eggs Album of the Year and a variety of other awards and accolades.

The JUNO’s, Canada’s premiere music awards show, honours Canadian artists from across the country for their continuing work in enriching Canadian culture and music for the world.

The rest of this year’s JUNO’s will be hosted by 12-time JUNO Award winner Sarah McLachlan starting March 17 at 5 p.m. PST.


