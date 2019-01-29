Romeros nominated for JUNO award, Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Sweet Old Religion has wowed critics with its harmonious melodies

The Romero’s most recent album and critical hit Sweet Old Religion has been nominated for a JUNO. (Photo submtted)

Local musicians Pharis and Jason Romero are up once more for a JUNO award.

Their most recent album, Sweet Old Religion, which received rave reviews and was recorded mostly in and around Horsefly, is now up for 2019 Traditional Roots Album of the Year.

“Quick, embrace me before it’s over! What a thrill,” Pharis said on the couple’s Facebook page Tuesday. “Thanks to everyone who has loved this record up – it means the world to us.”

The Romeros are an award-winning couple from Horsefly who have won many accolades for their music in recent years, including a JUNO in 2016 for their 2015 album A Wanderer I’ll Stay. Specializing in bluegrass, folks and traditional roots music, the duo have been a longtime Cariboo gem on the music scene.

Sweet Old Religion goes up against The Broken Heart of Everything by David Francy, Queen City Jubilee by the Slocan Rambelers, The Wailin’ Jennys’ Fifteen and Horizons by Vishten.

At the Canadian Folks Music Awards in Calgary last month the album won them Traditional Singer of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year and was also nominated for Ensemble of the Year.

Sweet Old Religion is the duo’s fourth shared album.

The JUNO Awards will be broadcast live on CBC March 17, 2019.



