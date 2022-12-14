Craigflower bridge is the site where Reena Virk was murdered by a pack of teenagers in 1997. (Dunc Malcolm/News staff)

Craigflower bridge is the site where Reena Virk was murdered by a pack of teenagers in 1997. (Dunc Malcolm/News staff)

Reena Virk murder TV series production underway in B.C.

Hulu producing TV show about 1997 death of teen at the hands of other teens titled Under The Bridge

The story of the murder of Reena Virk is one that all British Columbians know well.

Soon, so will the rest of the world.

Producers for Hulu have filmed a new series about the murder, Under The Bridge, which is based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey and will detail the gruesome murder that shocked the community of Saanich and the entire nation.

Virk, who was just 14 at the time of her murder, was beaten by a group of teenagers in 1997 under the Craigflower bridge and then drowned in the Gorge Waterway in Saanich. She was found eight days later, having floated up the waterway.

READ MORE: It’s been 20 years since the death of Victoria teen Reena Virk

B.C. residents were alerted as filming in the province began Dec.5, closing roads and reducing parking temporarily.

Almost 25 year after the murder, Virk’s killers – now in their 40s – have been granted variations of parole.

Kelly Ellard, who has changed her name to Kerry Sim, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder with day parole and Warren Glowatski was released from prison in 2007.

Glowatski received a life sentence for the murder and took part in a restorative justice program with Virk’s family, leading to his release after 10 years behind bars.

Production of the first season of Under The Bridge will last into April, 2023.

READ ALSO: Day parole extended for woman who killed Victoria teenager Reena Virk 25 years ago

filming

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40
Next story
Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

Just Posted

A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo).
Cariboo Regional District rescinds COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Williams Lake retired fire chief Randy Isfeld, centre, who has been temporarily acting fire chief, passed the helmet to Evan Dean, left, Williams Lake Fire Department’s new fire chief. Dean is the 11th fire chief to head up the department, and was honoured at the Williams Lake city council meeting by Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, the city’s 11th mayor. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City welcomes new fire chief, rescinds vaccine mandate at Williams Lake council meeting

Alae Zrira, left, and his fiancé Kenza Lahlou are excited about Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final game. They are both from Morocco and arrived in Williams Lake in 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Moroccan couple in Williams Lake excited home team is playing world cup semi-finals

Pop-up banner image