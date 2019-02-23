Pictures: Studio Theatre prepares to deliver Much Ado About Nothing

The classic Shakespearian comedy is set to entertain audiences of all ages this March

Stuart Wright and Jenny McPhee’s characters’ Benedick and Beatrice discovers one another during a reherseal of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Coming to the stage this March is the classic Shakespearean romantic comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

Reimagined in the style of the early 1920s following the end of the First World War. Much Ado About Nothing tells a tale of gossip, intrigue and true love in a humorous and dynamic way.

Don Pedro, a prince, has returned from war accompanied by his faithful lieutenants, Bendick and Claudio and his bastard brother, Don John. On a visit to Don Pedro’s esteemed friend and governor of Messina Leonato, Claudio’s love for Leonato’s daughter Hero is rekindled, while Benedick reengages his merry war of wits with Leonato’s niece, Beatrice.

As weddings are planned and drinks are poured, Don John plots to disrupt this happy gathering with lies and slander …

Read More: Studio Theatre Society looks back on a successful season as a new one begins

For director Sheryl-Lynn Lewis, Much Ado About Nothing may not be the first play she’s directed but is by far the largest with 18 actors on stage and almost as half that number again working as stage managers, sound and light technicians and other support crew. Lewis is a youth care worker with SD 27 and said she does theatre in “all the rest of (her) spare time” for the last 24 years or so.

“The community theatre here is very much about building skills in people, building capacity, so if you want to try something there’s always someone willing to mentor you,” Lewis said. “I like the creative element, it’s really challenging, especially as a director where you’re sort of in charge of everything, to bring all the elements of (theatre) into some sort of cohesion so it looks and sounds right.”

One of the draws about this play for Lewis, beyond it being her favourite of his works, was the Shakespearian language and a desire to challenge the fear smaller theatres often have about running The Bard’s plays. To make it a little more fun and relatable, she chose to set the play in the jazz and speakeasies culture of the 1920s.

“It’s a boy meets girl, boy loses the girl, boy gets girl back kind of story. Only there are three sets of boys, three sets of girls and terrible misunderstandings that cause a crisis that is eventually resolved and because it’s a comedy, we end with potential weddings,” Lewis joked.

Lewis also wished to explore the themes of coming home from war and of leaving that band of brothers and moving on with one’s life. This camaraderie is something she has focused on heavily for the actors in Don Pedro’s forces.

By design, she also chose to portray the stages of a relationship through the various couples onstage. From the hot and quick young love of Hero and Claudio, the temperamental love of the middle-aged Bendick and Beatrice, the warm, comfortable balanced love of married parents in Leonato and Imogene and the familiar, long lasting true love of an elderly couple in Ursula and Verges.

“Shakespeare knows love, he knows how to write it, he knows humour, wit and hurt and it all shows (throughout the play),” Lewis said.

As this is a comedy at its core, however, Lewis believes it will be readily accessible for the layman and easy to understand. Unlike works like Macbeth or Hamlet, there are no long soliloquies to the audience and the language allows the play to flow in a conversational matter.

“I love my cast, I love every single one of their open hearts the fact that they go away and come back with something new,” Lewis said.

No matter what costumes and challenges she throws their way, from stuffy sweaters for the men and elegant dresses for the women, Lewis said her cast has risen to the occasion. In addition to understanding and memorizing their lines, Lewis has also had her actors memorize two dance routines to be carried out on her multileveled stage.

The dynamic both her actors and their characters have on stage is fascinating to watch, Lewis said, and she believes the hijinks the actors naturally get into on stage will be a big draw for lakecity audiences.

While an exact run time is not known at the time of this article, Lewis is aiming for two and a half hours with an intermission. Lewis plans to spend the next few weeks before the play goes up fine-tuning her actors’ performances, syncing the play’s lights and audio and putting the finishing touches on the set.

“Shakespeare is fun. Let’s do more. We have this ingrained thought that Shakespeare is hard, that the language is inaccessible, that it’s hard, nobody understands what’s going on and the words have no meaning. Once the actors understand what they’re saying, it’s easy to understand what they’re doing, so from an audience perspective, our actors absolutely know everything they’re saying on stage and why, so you’re just along for the ride with them,” Lewis explained.

Read More: Curtain call an hour earlier in 2019 at Studio Theatre

Much Ado About Nothing begins its run March 6 to March 23, Wednesdays to Saturdays, with Lewis wishing to remind audiences the doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. On March 14 lakecity students will benefit from a discounted rate of $10 a student at the door, be they in elementary, high school or college. Tickets are available as always at the door for $20 or at The Open Book or Kit and Kaboodle for $15.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kate Bertenshaw (from left)and Niame Benson, in the role of the Watch, have their caps shoved over their eyes by Dogberry, as played by Pete Hunt. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Mimi Searls, (from left) Megan Monds and Jenny McPhee rehearse on stage for Much Ado about Nothing. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

15585912_web1_Much-Ado-Cast The cast of Much Ado About Nothing rehearses a part scene on stage. Dan Patterson (from left) converses with Curt Sprickerhoff, Stuart Wright and Patrick Davies while on centre stage Lee Moffatt, Will Reierson, Matt Granlund and Pete play cards beside the sleeping forms of Kate Bertenshaw and Niame Benson. On the upper stage, Tanis Armstrong (from left) enjoys a drink with Megan Monds, Jenny McPhee, Norma Weatherby, Mimi Searls and Pauline Bob-King. (Sheryl-Lynn Lewis photo)

Sheryl-Lynn Lewis on the set of Much Ado ABout Nothing. Lewis hopes her play will help encourage the production of more larger Shakespearian style plays in WIlliams Lake. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Mimi Searls, (from left) Megan Monds and Jenny McPhee rehearse on stage for Much Ado about Nothing. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Curt Sprickerhoff’s Leonato (from left) looks on as Dan Patterson’s Don Pedro needles Stuart Wright’s Benedick with the assistance of Patrick Davies’ Claudio during a bachelor’s party. (Photo by Sheryl-Lynn Lewis)

Kurt Sprickerhoff passionately embodies an enraged Leonato as Stuart Wright as the maverick Bendick prepares to intervene. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Kurt Sprickerhoff (from left) pulls Mimi Searls away from Megan Monds and Jenny McPhee at a rehearsal earlier this month. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Jenny McPhee as Beatrice comforts Megan Mond in the role of Hero during a rehearsal of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Mimi Searls laughs (from left) as Megan Monds dances with Norma Weatherby while Tannis Armstrong and Pauline Bob-King watch. (Photo by Sheryl Lynn Lewis)

Kurt Sprickerhoff’s Leonato stares into the pleading face of Megan Mond’s Hero at a rehearsal of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Ckaudio, as portrayed by Patrick Davies, glares into the eyes of Bendick, as portrayed by Stuart Wright. (Sheryl-Lynn Lewis Photo)

Jenny McPhee attempts to stop Stuart Wright from catching her on the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s stage. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Members of Much Ado About Nothing’s cast reherease a dance number on stage. (Photo by Sheryl-Lynn Lewis)

Stuart Wright’s Benedick kisses Jenny McPhee’s Beatrice while rehearsing the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Much Ado About Nothing’s director Sheryl-Lynn Lewis paints her set last Saturday. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Stuart Wright’s Benedict spins Jenny McPhee’s Beatrice around in a passionate kiss. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Kate Bertenshaw (from left) detains Pauline Bob-King and Will Reirson with the help of Pete Hunt (back). (Photo by Patrick Davies)

Borachio, Will Reirson, spins Hero, Megan Monds, around on the set of Much Ado About Nothing. (Photo by Sheryl-Lynn Lewis)

Pauline Bob-King jumps from the lap of Will Reirson as he drunkenly tells an amorous tale. (Patrick Davies photo)