PHOTOS: Williams Lake actors show off their skills at auditions

Becky Strickland and Chris Armstrong audition together for a Body of Water. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Actors listen as Curt Sprickerhoff (centre) outlines his and Kathleen MacDonald’s (far right) plans for their audition process on Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Drinda Huston lovingly cradles a sock to her breast while taking part in a warmup exercise during auditions for Body of Water and A Number. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brad Lawryk gasps in awe as he properly folds some laundry during an emotion-based warmup. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Curt Sprickerhoff grins with delight as he takes in the warm-up exercises of the actors auditioning for his one-act A Body of Water. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Niamae Benson scowls at some laundry she’s been tasked with folding while trying out for a part in the one-acts coming to the Williams Lake Studio Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Drinda Hustonreads from the script of A Body of Water during auditions at Kornack and Hamm’s Pharmacy. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Chris Armstong plays a confused middle-aged man who has recently awoken with no memory of who he is or what’s going on. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Becky Strickland and Chris Armstrong audition together for a Body of Water. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre watch as actors audition before them at Kornack and Hamm’s Pharmacy on Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre watch as actors audition before them at Kornack and Hamm’s Pharmacy on Tuesday, Feb. 4. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Megan Monds sneers as Shane Tollefson confronts her about the lies her character Wren has been telling his character Moss. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The boardroom of Kornak and Hamm’s Pharmacy was buzzing with excitement on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Thursday, Feb. 6 as over a dozen lakecity actors tried out for two, one-act plays.

Body of Water and A Number will be the final plays in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s 2019-2020 season and both deal with themes of identity, sense of self and personal relationships. Directed by Curt Sprickerhoff and Kathleen MacDonald respectively, these one-acts will run back to back in May just prior to Williams Lake hosting the zone festival.

Auditionees came from all over the lakecity to try out for one or both of the plays. In pairs and trios, they went up to read lines while their fellow actors watched and supported them with applause and laughter. Both directors seemed pleased by the turnout, if not the prospect of having to make a decision on which of their many options to go with.

Meanwhile, rehearsals continue for the WLST’s next production, the historical drama Silent Sky which premieres on lakecity stages on March 4.



