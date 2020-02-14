PHOTOS: Vintage Valentine’s fun for adults of all ages

It was another night of fun, games and burlesque with a circus theme for the second annual Vintage Valentine’s.

Organized each year as a charity fundraiser for the Women’s Contact Society by Kristen Foote, the event has proven to be a fun way for the community to come together and give money to a good cause while having some, at times, raunchy fun. This year entertainment was provided by April O’Peel Productions from Vancouver who provided a wild and unexpected night for the town.

In addition to some wild burlesque performers such as the fierce Melody Mangler and the elastic Vixen von Flex, the lakecity was treated to some freak-show antics courtesy of Neil E Dee. He captivated the audience with his witty persona as he nailed a screwdriver into his face and swallowed multiple swords in a row.

Read More: Photos: Vintage Valentines burlesque show and dance a rip-roaring success

Foote had hoped to match the fundraising bar set last year of $10,000 but told the Tribune before the event that, due to the economic downturn impacting the area, she would be happy with whatever they were able to raise. This year they raised $5,500 for the society which Foote was very happy about. Like last year, they sold out, and Foote said everyone seemed to have an amazing time playing their carnival-themed games while dressed up in 1920s garb.

“It’s nice to get performers in from out of town that wouldn’t normally come here and bring something new, fresh and fun here to Williams Lake,” Foote said.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earth’s wonders documented in Our Beautiful Resilient Planet

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Vintage Valentine’s fun for adults of all ages

This carnival-themed burlesque event was sold out for the second time in a row

VIDEO: Memorial to honour missing, murdered Indigenous women, girls, others in Williams Lake

Organizers hope it was the first of many more to come

Every day is Valentine’s Day for the Kozukis

The Kozukis have been familiar faces around Williams Lake almost all their lives

$1,400 stolen from 72-year-old 105 Mile man after letting two females into home

100 Mile House RCMP attended to 73 calls for service from Feb. 5 to 11

‘I’ve already got my goal celebration planned out’

Like many kids his age, 10 year old Trey Felker dreams of one day playing in the National Hockey League.

VIDEO: Flower fans push industry to be more eco-conscious

Vancouver shop owner Rosemin Jutha says she buys 90 per cent of her flowers from United Flower Growers

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest: a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

Most Read