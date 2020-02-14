PHOTOS: Vintage Valentine’s fun for adults of all ages

It was another night of fun, games and burlesque with a circus theme for the second annual Vintage Valentine’s.

Organized each year as a charity fundraiser for the Women’s Contact Society by Kristen Foote, the event has proven to be a fun way for the community to come together and give money to a good cause while having some, at times, raunchy fun. This year entertainment was provided by April O’Peel Productions from Vancouver who provided a wild and unexpected night for the town.

In addition to some wild burlesque performers such as the fierce Melody Mangler and the elastic Vixen von Flex, the lakecity was treated to some freak-show antics courtesy of Neil E Dee. He captivated the audience with his witty persona as he nailed a screwdriver into his face and swallowed multiple swords in a row.

Foote had hoped to match the fundraising bar set last year of $10,000 but told the Tribune before the event that, due to the economic downturn impacting the area, she would be happy with whatever they were able to raise. This year they raised $5,500 for the society which Foote was very happy about. Like last year, they sold out, and Foote said everyone seemed to have an amazing time playing their carnival-themed games while dressed up in 1920s garb.

“It’s nice to get performers in from out of town that wouldn’t normally come here and bring something new, fresh and fun here to Williams Lake,” Foote said.



