PHOTOS: Studio Cafe Script Reading Night entertains local actors

Jenny McPhee stares off into the distance as she acts as an astonished witness to the great tragedy that is ‘night’ while Gavin McKimm, playing a scrappy news reporter, interviews her. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s Curt Sprickerhoff explains how the Studio Cafe Script Reading Night works on Friday, Jan. 3. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Pauline Bob-King acts like an eccentric actress whipping her crowd into a fervour while performing a retelling of Ben Hur. (Patrick Davies photo-Williams Lake Tribune) Jennifer McPhee stares off into space with concern as she takes part in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s Studio Cafe Script Reading Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Gabriel Zamorano, in the role of a concerned anchor, listens as one of his reporters tells him about the terrifying event that’s rocked the world called night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Rae Perry delivers a sombre government address to people gripped by the fear of night during the Studio Cafe Script Reading Night held at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Gavin McKimm laughs as he tries to find his place in a script he read during the Studio Cafe Script Reading Night at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Gabriel Zamorano, in the role of a concerned anchor, salutes patriotically as one of his reporters tells him about the terrifying event that’s rocked the world called night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Will Reierson makes a face as he acts like an insecure junkie during the Studio Cafe Script Reading Night held at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre on Jan. 3. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Tara Sprickerhoff gets into the role of 50 something-year-old mother berating her daughter for prying into her personal life. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) William Wallace scowls into the audience as he gets into the role of an angry farmer upset how concern for the bees has ruined his crops. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Norma Weatherby and Jennifer McPhee act together on stage at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Sheryl-Lynn Lewis and Merla Monroe act on stage during the Studio Cafe’s Script Reading Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Stacey Poirier, president of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society, takes to the stage with delight at the Studio Cafe Script Reading Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune) Stacey Poirier, president of the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society, takes to the stage with delight at the Studio Cafe Script Reading Night. (Patrick Davies photo- Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a night of laughter, experimenting and invention at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre on Friday, Jan. 3 as the second annual Studio Cafe Script Reading Night was held.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. lakecity actors of all ages and experience levels tried their hand at just over a half dozen scripts of comedies, dramas and one of the most tragic plays about night falling you’ll ever see. Also told around 30 people showed up,

an increase from the first year and the WLST strived to make sure that all who wanted to get the chance to get up on stage got it.

Studio Cafe style events are, according to WLST member Curt Sprickerhoof who served as the unofficial emcee of Script Reading Night, something the WLST plans to do more of in 2020, in addition to their usual lay lineup. These may include 10 Minute Play or Movie Nights and he encouraged anyone interested in attending to give the Williams lake Studio Theatre Society’s Facebook page a follow.

Be sure to keep an eye on next week’s edition of the Tribune for our review of the WLST’s upcoming musical A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum which runs from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, Jan 22. to Jan. 25, Jan. 29 to Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with a matinée on Jan. 26. Tickets are currently priced at $15 for the first two nights, while from Jan. 17 on they are $20.



