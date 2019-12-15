Performances in the Park 2020 applications open until March 3

Indigenous and cultural performers, musicians, spoken word, dance, theatre are all welcome.

Guitarist David Zand (from left) lead singer Jeffery Trainor, Dave Montogomery on drums and A.J. Buckley make up the Indie Rock group Western Jaguar which opened for Don Alder. Patrick Davies photo.

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society is happy to announce that Performances in the Park, the outdoor free summer concert series, is now accepting applications for performances of all styles and genres for the 2020 season.

We are currently looking for performers of every type to fill these performance slots including Indigenous and cultural performers, musicians, spoken word, dance, theatre and more forms of live performing arts.

“It would be wonderful to see a more diverse slate of arts for Performances in the Park,” Venta Rutkauskas, the event’s new manager, said. “We’ve seen amazing bands over the years, and there’s no reason we can’t invite multi-disciplinary artists onstage, too.”

“Our aspiration in supporting Performances in the Park is to see the broadest scope of arts, culture, and performance genres on stage while helping to introduce our audiences to a combination of local talent and international performers,” CCACS President Harry Jennings said.

Culturally rich and diverse, our region celebrates this capacity through organizations, events and festivals, of which Performances in the Park is a successful example. In its second decade, the event continues to attract quality acts to entertain local audiences.

Read More: Performances in the Park 2019 sees the end of an era

This year, Performances in the Park will begin on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 6:00 pm and will continue each Thursday evening at the same time at the Gwen Ringwood Theatre in Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park until August 20, 2020.

New this year, with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society will be presenting this event under the management of the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and their Coordinator Venta Rutkauskas.

The concert series will feature two acts each week; one from 6 pm – 6:55 pm and then one from 7:05 – 8:00 pm. All acts will be family-friendly.

Performances in the Park is grateful to the business community in Williams Lake for the financial and in-kind support they have provided. This event wouldn’t be possible without their support. Sponsorship opportunities are now available. Artist applications and sponsorship pledges can be downloaded or filled out online through our website.

Deadline for artists to apply: March 3, 2020

This well attended, free event, is fun for the whole family and we look forward to seeing familiar and new faces in the crowd.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities please contact Venta Rutkauskas via performances@centralcaribooarts.com or 250-305-9428.

Submitted by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The lead vocalist and keyboard player of the Sophistocrats Sophie Moreau Parent smiles as she performs for a lakecity crowd at Performances in the Park Thusday, July 26 2019. Patrick Davies photo

Dozens turn out for Performances in the Park both young and old each summer to enjoy some quality music. Patrick Davies photo.