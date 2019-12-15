Guitarist David Zand (from left) lead singer Jeffery Trainor, Dave Montogomery on drums and A.J. Buckley make up the Indie Rock group Western Jaguar which opened for Don Alder. Patrick Davies photo.

Performances in the Park 2020 applications open until March 3

Indigenous and cultural performers, musicians, spoken word, dance, theatre are all welcome.

The Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society is happy to announce that Performances in the Park, the outdoor free summer concert series, is now accepting applications for performances of all styles and genres for the 2020 season.

We are currently looking for performers of every type to fill these performance slots including Indigenous and cultural performers, musicians, spoken word, dance, theatre and more forms of live performing arts.

“It would be wonderful to see a more diverse slate of arts for Performances in the Park,” Venta Rutkauskas, the event’s new manager, said. “We’ve seen amazing bands over the years, and there’s no reason we can’t invite multi-disciplinary artists onstage, too.”

“Our aspiration in supporting Performances in the Park is to see the broadest scope of arts, culture, and performance genres on stage while helping to introduce our audiences to a combination of local talent and international performers,” CCACS President Harry Jennings said.

Culturally rich and diverse, our region celebrates this capacity through organizations, events and festivals, of which Performances in the Park is a successful example. In its second decade, the event continues to attract quality acts to entertain local audiences.

Read More: Performances in the Park 2019 sees the end of an era

This year, Performances in the Park will begin on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 6:00 pm and will continue each Thursday evening at the same time at the Gwen Ringwood Theatre in Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park until August 20, 2020.

New this year, with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society will be presenting this event under the management of the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and their Coordinator Venta Rutkauskas.

The concert series will feature two acts each week; one from 6 pm – 6:55 pm and then one from 7:05 – 8:00 pm. All acts will be family-friendly.

Performances in the Park is grateful to the business community in Williams Lake for the financial and in-kind support they have provided. This event wouldn’t be possible without their support. Sponsorship opportunities are now available. Artist applications and sponsorship pledges can be downloaded or filled out online through our website.

Deadline for artists to apply: March 3, 2020

This well attended, free event, is fun for the whole family and we look forward to seeing familiar and new faces in the crowd.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities please contact Venta Rutkauskas via performances@centralcaribooarts.com or 250-305-9428.

Submitted by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The lead vocalist and keyboard player of the Sophistocrats Sophie Moreau Parent smiles as she performs for a lakecity crowd at Performances in the Park Thusday, July 26 2019. Patrick Davies photo

Dozens turn out for Performances in the Park both young and old each summer to enjoy some quality music. Patrick Davies photo.

Naomi Kavka (from left) joined forces with her fellow Prince George singer/songwriters Saltwater Hank and Danny Bell to give a rainy Performances in the Park concert a warm and friendly feel. Patrick Davies photo.

Previous story
Lakecity Secondary drama students prepare two Christmas one-acts

Just Posted

Lakecity Secondary drama students prepare two Christmas one-acts

The culmination of the drama program, these productions are the result of months of work

RANCH MUSINGS: Dealing with food price increases

Increases in the cost of food in the year to come will cost the average Canadian family $487

Earth Friendly Holiday event a popular affair this year

A hundred intrepid crafters of all ages came together at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre

PHOTOS: WLST prepares farcical Roman musical for January

A comedic musical romp entitled A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is coming soon

EDITORIAL: A community Christmas story

Imagining a town where people shop locally

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Sharks beat Canucks 4-2 to snap 6-game skid

Vancouver visits Vegas on Sunday

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Most Read