No Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna this summer: organizers

COG organizers said the hope is to return to the Okanagan in 2020

Organizers of summer music festival Center of Gravity has announced that there will be no event this summer, with hopes for a comeback in 2020.

The announcement came Friday afternoon through Center of Gravity’s social media.

It is one of the largest festivals in Canada. The event fills Kelowna streets with tourists, parties, and energy for a weekend in the heat of summer. But, it’s also been criticized for attracting notoriously rowdy festival goers.

People on social media the news had mixed reaction of Facebook.

