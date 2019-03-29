A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike. (Mostra)

Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

Reasons include being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after getting married in Las Vegas.

A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike.

READ MORE: Barbra Streisand under fire for Michael Jackson remarks

Cage, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, says he and Koike drank “to the point of intoxication” before the wedding Saturday.

The 55-year-old Cage argues he wasn’t aware of Koike’s “relationship with another person.”

This is the fourth marriage of the Oscar-winning actor. He was previously married to former waitress Alike Kim, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and actress Patricia Arquette.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Overlander Pub open mic nights back on Fridays
Next story
Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Just Posted

Independent power plant operator near Likely loses electricity purchase agreement

Ron Williams has operated a microhydro plant on Moorhead Creek since the 1990s

Overlander Pub open mic nights back on Fridays

The Overlander Pub has partnered with Evan Catalano to bring lakecity’s only open mic night

Cariboo Heritage Park Society gets three-year lease above Stampede Grounds

The seven-acre portion of City-owned Stampede Park, excludes William Pinchbeck’s grave site

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre bids farewell to Nancy Gale

Gale retires after 18 years at the helm

Quesnel Lake Fishing BC video catching thousands of views

Since its release on March 25 44,000 people have watched it

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

Most Read