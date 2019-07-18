New Performances in the Park organizer needed for 2020

Aaron Nelson (from left), Will Llewellyn and Steve Forten of Yesterfield, a newly-formed band in Williams Lake, perform at Performances in the Park on Thursday, July 11. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The call has been put out for a new organizer to take over the popular Performances in the Park concert series by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.

The executive director of the CCACS, Leah Selk, said her organization has been managing the event since 2012 and for the last six years have been “blessed” to have Angela Sommer organize everything for them. Sommer, however, is moving on from the event after the 2019 lineup, leaving a spot open for the 2020 season and beyond.

“(Sommer)’s amped up the event for us in many ways, she makes it a more well-rounded event than just the performances. She brings in food vendors, art in the park that’s run by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake, she’s really engaging with our sponsors, it’s just become a really well-rounded, sought after community event that locals and tourists alike can celebrate,” Selk said.

Performances in the Park is a weekly concert series that takes place in Boitanio Park, usually every Thursday evening from July to mid-August. Each night consists of two different acts, usually music, and sees a large turnout whatever the weather.

Read More: Lively lineup slated for 2019 Performances in the Park

Currently, Selk said they are seeking expressions of interest from a group, an organization, a business or an individual who are based within the Williams Lake area or are within Cariboo Regional District Area’s D, E or F, who would be interested in taking over the organization of this event.

Selk said they’re also looking for ideas on how to carry on Sommer’s legacy and amp the event up even more than it has been thus far.

Whoever ends up taking on the mantle of organizer for Performances in the Park, Selk said, will be responsible for securing sponsorships, selecting artists, drawing up a budget and be available each night to personally manage the event.

A template budget and other information will be provided to the future organizer by the CCACS, who will also assist with the paperwork side of things.

“We’re sort of envisioning someone, or a group, who has the energy to take it on and the enthusiasm to carry it forward beyond what Angela has brought to us. Angela has done such a fantastic job, so it will be some big shoes to fill,” Selk said.

To express interest for this position, Selk said applicants can email her at info@centralcaribooarts.com or phone her 778-412-9044 for any questions.

The deadline for applying is August 2, so Selk encourages people to apply sooner rather then later.

Read More: WATCH: Performances in the Park 2019 kicks off whatever the weather



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter