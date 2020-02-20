Mother Sun performing live at arts centre Friday night

Mother Sun is an eclectic psychedelic surfer rock four-piece band coming up from Kamloops to perform live at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre on Friday night. (Photo submitted)

A psychedelic sound fresh from Kamloops will make its lakecity debut on Friday, Feb. 21 as Mother Sun comes to the Central Cariboo Arts Centre for a one-night performance.

Guitarist and lead singer Jared Doherty said both him and the rest of the band, which includes Jared Wilman, Emilio Pagnotta and Alex Ward, are looking forward to making their Williams Lake and Interior debut with this show. Doherty said the band just recently released their first album Caramel Clouds in August of 2019, after playing together since late 2017, and are working on recording their next album themselves.

“(Our music) you could call it psychedelic rock, a lot of our songs kind of start out on the acoustic guitar with singing and then we play the tune on electric instruments, jam a bit, and play around with things and see where it ends up,” Doherty mused.

Doherty said the band members musical tastes are diverse and help influence their overall sounds from show to show. In fact, two of the band’s members are also members of a jazz quartet called the Garden Path Quartet, who will join Mother Sun on the stage for a few songs.

This should bring a jazz element to their performance they don’t usually have, Doherty said.

Otherwise, he said they’re going for a psychedelic-surfer rock vibe with plenty of singer-songwriter elements thrown in for the rest of their performances.

Writing and performing music live is just fun, Doherty said, and he particularly enjoys the conversations that happen as they bounce ideas off one another while writing songs and learning how to play together.

“Hopefully it impacts other people in some way and it’s all really fun. I love recording, travelling, meeting new people and just listening to and playing new music,” Doherty said.

He hopes to meet a bunch of friendly faces in the lakecity Friday night and see them get into their music which he feels people can dance to easily. Doherty said their goal is to take their listeners on a journey with their different songs and tones and leave a positive impression on them.

“Love and support one another in everything and come listen to some music and do a little dancing,” Doherty said, encouraging audiences to come out for a night of live music.

Mother Sun’s concert is being presented by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and Arts on the Fly with doors opening at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Feb. 21 with special guest Gabriel Holmes.

Holmes is a local troubadour who will be opening the night with unique guitar and vocals full of energetic spunk that’s groove is bound to put people in the mood for the show.

Tickets for the event are available prior to the show at the Bean Counter, the Open Book and Red Shreds for $15 or at the door for $20 with all ages welcome.

A cash bar in support of the Arts on the Fly music festival will be on-site for attendees with two pieces of government ID required to buy a drink.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

