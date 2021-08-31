In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Richards had been tapped to replace Alex Trebek before past misogynistic and other comments surfaced

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

The Associated Press

hollywood

Previous story
Canadian ‘Reservation Dogs’ star on increasing Indigenous representation in the U.S.

Just Posted

(File photo)
Williams Lake RCMP confirm Highway 20 crash claims one life, seriously injures driver

Investigators examine an SUV with what appear to be bullet holes in its windshield in the parking lot of the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Update: Investigation continues as police tape blocks off downtown Quesnel parking lot

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
TRU to require students to disclose vaccination status this fall

Todd Doherty is seeking a third term as MP in the Cariboo Prince George riding. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Prince George Conservative candidate seeking third term in federal election