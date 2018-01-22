Mary Poppins flies to Lake City Secondary stage Tuesday

‘Super-cali-fragil-istic-expi-ali-docious’ play acted by Sr. Drama Class

Playing Mary Poppins is a dream come true for Grade 12 student Alyssa Burns.

“I’ve always wanted a lead role. I’ve never had one before and when I found out we were doing Mary Poppins I was like this is it. This is my time to shine.”

Burns is part of the Senior Drama Class at Lake City Secondary School. The group is putting on a special performance of Mary Poppins, the junior Disney version, for the public on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The show will be a culmination of over a week’s worth of performances at the various elementary schools across town, as well two shows done for their fellow students.

It’s the first time in a long time the theatre program at the high school has put on a performane to the public, and the students are excited.

“Having this is fantastic and everybody is trying their best and everybody is having a lot of fun,” says Burns.

She’s inviting everyone to come out to the show on Tuesday.

“It’s a classic,” she says. “There’s a lot of magic behind the scenes so it’s a lot of fun.”

Tickets for the performance, which begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 (tomorrow) are available at the Williams Lake Campus, where the performance will be held and are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors while children are free.

