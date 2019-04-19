Madonna and Maluma to perform new song at Billboard Awards

The music awards will be held on May 1

In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women’s March rally in Washington. Madonna and Colombian singer Maluma will bring their new collaboration to life when they perform at next month’s Billboard Music Awards. NBC and dick clark productions announced Friday, April 19, 2019 that the duo will sing Medellin at the May 1 event in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Madonna and Colombian singer Maluma will bring their new collaboration to life when they perform at next month’s Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and dick clark productions announced Friday the duo will sing “Medellin” at the May 1 event in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

The song, released on Wednesday, is from Madonna’s 14th album “Madame X,” out June 14. She said the Latin-flavoured album was inspired from living in Lisbon, Portugal, for the last few years.

Maluma has had major success on the Latin charts since releasing his sophomore album, 2015’s “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy.” The 25-year-old singer won his first Latin Grammy last year for “F.A.M.E.” — also nominated for top Latin album at the Billboard Awards.

Other performers will include BTS, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Normani and Mariah Carey.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.-shot Harry and Meghan movie sequel dramatizes their lives as newlyweds

Just Posted

Historic building in Alexis Creek destroyed by fire overnight

Happy Eater served as a family-style restaurant most recently and before that, the general store

Handmade in the Cariboo is back next week

Be sure to come out for one of Williams Lake’s only spring artisan markets

Rose Lake 4-H Club March Report

Don’t miss their Petting Zoo and Cake Walk in Boitanio Mall this Saturday, April 20

Breaking the Silence on Sexual Violence focus of second annual conference in Williams Lake

Williams Lake’s Committee for Action Against Sexual Violence is hosting its second… Continue reading

WLMHA hosts AGM, elects 2019/20 executive

Issues addressed included increased abuse of volunteers

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Compensation for victims of recurring floods limit to 50% of a home’s value, or a maximum of $100,000

Storms blast South, where tornadoes threaten several states

9.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia at a moderate risk of severe weather

Private cargo ship brings Easter feast to the space station

There are three Americans two Russians and one Canadian living on the space station

Notre Dame rector: “Computer glitch” possible fire culprit

The fire burned through the lattice of oak beams supporting the monument’s vaulted stone ceiling

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Most Read