Lively lineup slated for 2019 Performances in the Park

Tribune file photo The 2019 Performances in the Park are set to get started on July 4. Come on down and check out the great range of music and entertainment that will continue throughout the summer.

Angela Sommer

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

We have another great lineup for this year’s Performances in the Park.

Get your lawn chairs ready and prepare for a musical celebration for the whole family. The Gwen Ringwood Theatre will light up in Boitanio Park each Thursday evening, 6-8 p.m., from July 4 to Aug. 22 with local, national, and international performers featuring two family-friendly acts per evening.

The series kicks off on July 4 with Annette and Tanja who play unusual and popular arrangements for accordion and violin. Following are the Interstellar Jays with iridescent grooves and psychedelic takes on old tunes.

On July 11 you will see Yesterfield with a musical treat for your ears and your feet. They are followed by The Orb Trio, whose renaissance songs and instrumental music is a play on a wide variety of unusual instruments which have been built by trio members Phil and Gayle Neuman and Laura Kuhlman using instrument building instructions that are 400 years old.

July 18 showcases Naomi Kavka, Danny Bell and Saltwater Hank who are a powerhouse trio of songwriters from Prince George. They are filling the entire evening with original music.

July 25 is a jam-packed night featuring Arnold Lucier and Friends with music for the young and old. Closing the evening are The Sophistocrats, a smooth jazz four-piece that blends RnB grooves, soulful melodic hooks and jazz musicianship.

Aug. 1 will feature Tracy McNeil and Dan Parsons, Australian award-winning songwriters who have joined forces to deliver their songs as a dynamic duo. They are delivering classic Americana with a healthy dose of shimmer. They make it easy to forget that it’s just the two of them onstage. Following that is local hometown favourite Borderband who will set your feet a-tapping and make you smile.

On Aug. 8, Performances in the Park is excited to feature Western Jaguar, alternative indie rock from the Fraser Valley. Don Alder, our second headline act from Vancouver, B.C. has earned his place as one of the top acoustic guitarists in the world and is the only guitarist to win all of the top prestigious guitar competitions armed with just an acoustic guitar.

On Aug. 15, M. Lund will deliver urban folk with a social justice edge. M. Lund is followed by Blackberry Wood who will be coming down the road looking like an old travelling minstrel show, all dressed up to make ya smile inside.

The final performance night on Aug. 22 will feature Zonnis, with folk music that isn’t boring. Closing out the evening is South Cariboo favourite, Creeshu, who came out of retirement to bring you country and rock.

Performances in the Park is presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society, with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake.

