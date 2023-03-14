Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Previous story
Review: U2 reworks past in thrilling ‘Songs of Surrender’
Next story
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick

Just Posted

(RCMP logo)
RCMP seize 480 grams of suspected fentanyl from vehicle in Williams Lake

Kayden Ford-Jalbert holds up the sign for Williams Lake at the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championships. He was the sole skater from the lakecity at the provincial competition. (Nancy Jalbert photo)
Williams Lake speed skater breaks his best times at provincials

A woman in Williams Lake would like to see a shelter for women and children developed in a rural setting. (Pixabay.com)
Domestic abuse survivor advocates for rural shelter in Williams Lake area

Beyond the Haunting is a team of paranormal investigators who include Kelly Ireland (left), Corine Carey and Leanne Sallenback. Their documentary, Haunted Gold Rush, won the Tourism BC Innovation award as part of the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality awards. (Photo submitted)
Haunted Gold Rush documentary scoops Tourism BC Innovation Award

Pop-up banner image