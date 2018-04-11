Limelight hosts Wooden Horseman, Cole Patenaude April 28

Cole Patenaude is a lakecity favourite, but him and his backup band will join Wooden Horseman onstage at the Limelight April 28. Submitted photo.

Brandon Hoffman

Special to the Tribune

Just in time to bridge the gap before summer festival season, Wooden Horsemen and the Cole Patenaude Band will be coming through Williams Lake to grace the Limelight Theatre with an evening of swampy blues and indie rock on Saturday, April 28.

Wooden Horsemen have surely made an impression on the Cariboo by now, with a killer headlining performance at Arts on the Fly a few years ago, and a double-night Safety Meeting appearance last year.

They never stop exploring ways to further obliterate the dance floor, so I’m very stoked that we could grab them on their way back from a Haida Gwaii tour.

Your ever-swindling narrator managed to sneak his way into a private party they recently played in Vancouver for a climbing gym.

I would challenge the Lakecity crew to match the dancing stamina of a room full of sweaty rock climbers.

Cole Patenaude brought his new batch of blues and rock tunes to Dark Times last month, packing the Bean Counter about as full as I’ve ever seen it.

But did you know he also has an amazing backup band in his back pocket?

This will be the first time the Cole Patenaude Band plays the Cariboo in all their glory.

As usual, this show is licensed and all ages.

Proceeds from the bar go towards Arts on the Fly’s 2018 summer festival, so you can feel like you’re doing a small civic duty every time you buy a round.

Tickets are on sale now, for just $15 suggested.

They’re available at Red Shreds, or www.artsonthefly.com.

If you purchase tickets online, bring your paypal receipt to the venue along with ID to check in.