Lights, camera, action for free production assistant training course

Residents looking to break into the film production sector can learn the entry-level skills they need thanks to a new, free online training program available through the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association in its role as the region’s film commission.

The course runs March 1 to May 21 and offers participants the opportunity to earn nine certificates that will qualify them to apply for jobs in the location departments of local film productions, because the program is recognized by the Director’s Guild of B.C. As well, some of the certificates, like traffic control, apply to work in other fields.

“This program will connect Cariboo Chilcotin Coast residents with the kinds of skills needed to break into the film production work that’s critical to the economy in our region, and across B.C.,” said Amy Thacker, CEO of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

“In our region alone, plans are under way for three movies, two documentaries, and two or three unscripted TV shows to be shot when conditions allow. Production companies will need skilled support workers.”

The one-time, tuition-free program is being offered online through North Island College and has been designed specifically to help enhance the crew base and skills needed across the province. It is available thanks to the joint efforts of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association and its fellow Regional Film Commissions and is free for participants thanks to funding from the federal and provincial governments.

The program is limited to 120 people from across the province, and to be eligible participants must: reside in B.C. and be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person entitled to work in Canada; be at least 15 years of age and have a Social Insurance Number; not be actively enrolled in any other federally or provincially funded programs; be unemployed or precariously employed (part-time, seasonal, and/or casual); and have computer and Wi-Fi access.

“What makes our communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast such great places to live and fantastic places to visit are the same things that make them wonderful places to film,” Thacker added. “The free program will help make sure people can connect with opportunities in the film sector and our communities can benefit thanks to the economic impact of productions.”

More information, along with a link to apply, is available at: https://industry.landwithoutlimits.com/news/motion-picture-production-assistant/



