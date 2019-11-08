Lakecity is full of events to attend this weekend

From craft sales to concerts, the lakecity has a lot going on this weekend

Greg Sabatino/Tribune file photo Murray Hoffman (right) and Michael Barbour, both members of the Cariboo Gold Dance Band, are gearing up for a Remembrance Day show in honour of veterans this Saturday, Nov. 9.

Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9

Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair

Craft fair organizers across the lakecity are gearing up for the annual craft fair season starting with Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair this Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Elks Hall.

Organized each year by the fair’s namesake Carmen Schwarz, a 38-year Safeway floral department employee, who has lived in the Cariboo for most of her life. Schwarz has always been a people person who loves to cook and bake, which is partially why she started her own craft fair for the last 19 years.

The craft fair will boast a mix of fantastic vendors made up of both local artisans and groups as well as homegrown and small businesses, whom she stations on the stage and mezzanine of the Elks Hall. Most everyone is based out of or from the Williams Lake or greater Cariboo region, Schwarz said.

There will be roughly 55 vendors selling everything including baked goods, honey and beeswax products, bannock, homemade jewellery, woodwork like benches and stools, furs, homemade chocolates, rustic Christmas wire art and picture frames, canning and preserves, dog treats, soaps and bath balms, garlic products, embroidery and fleece products. As far as home-based and other small businesses go she has Green Tea Hawaii, SweetLegs Clothing Inc. and Pampered Chef, among others.

Also featured be a wide selection of food on sale at a concession including burgers and hot dogs, fresh chili in a bun, fruit salad, buns, fresh homemade muffins and carrot cake with cream cheese icing with pop, water and juice to drink.

Admission is free for this event with doors opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov 8 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Cariboo Gold Dance Band

This Saturday, Nov. 9 the Cariboo Gold Dance Band will be performing a tribute to our veterans with An Evening of Remembrance.

Celebrating the swing music of the big band era, with the great songs of the 30s, 40s and 50s, these songs served to boost the morale of the troops and raise the spirits of those of us at home during the Second World War.

The big band really began its development in the early 1900s and paralleled the evolution of both modern dance and New Orleans jazz that was moving to Chicago, New York and many of the other large cities of the U.S.

Typically consisting of four musical sections, a big band has a trumpet section, a trombone section, various saxophones and a rhythm section, including drums, bass, guitar and piano. Total numbers vary, but most big bands have 15 to 18 members in total and can have a powerful sound that is truly sensational.

Today, we observe Remembrance Day as a time to remember and honour all soldiers and support personnel that served our country, past and present. Many of these dedicated individuals tragically lost their lives in conflict and their service and ultimate sacrifice is honoured in Canada on Remembrance Day.

The CGDB invites you to An Evening of Remembrance, a family-friendly event supported in part by the Williams Lake Community Arts Council, being held one night only.

Mark your calendars, and join them Saturday, November 9, in the Gibraltar Room of the Cariboo Memorial Complex. Be sure to wear your dancing shoes.

Adults are just $20, seniors and children are $15. To show appreciation for and in recognition of their service, veterans in uniform will be admitted free of charge.

Tickets are available from Cariboo Gold Dance Band members and at The Open Book, and the door if still available.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Lost Boys live at CJ’s Southwestern Grill

For one night only the Kamloops based band The Lost Boys will be returning to the lakecity for a Saturday show at CJ’s Southwestern Grill.

A relative newcomer to the music scene in B.C., since their inception the Lost Boys have always had a strong lakecity connection in the form of founding member Diego Flores. An LCSS graduate, Flores has made sure the band connects with the young people of both Williams Lake and the Cariboo.

For show goers, Flores describes the band’s style as an almost boy band like mix of rap, hip hop, R&B and pop, using both live instruments and prepared tracks to complement their singing.

On Saturday, Nov. 9 at CJ’s Southwestern Grill they’ll be taking to the lakecity stage once more for a high energy and exciting show. All tickets for this concert will be sold at the door for this all-ages event for $10 a person with the band hoping to see around 80 to 100 people turning out.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the first act going up at 7:30 p.m. with the Lost Boys performing around 8:45 p.m., Flores said. Opening acts will consist of B.C. hip hop and rap artists including Corey Sims, a well-known face in the local hip hop scene.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Language of the Land Fundraiser

An independent group of individuals from Williams Lake are hosting a fundraiser in support of the work being done by the Tsilhqot’in National Government and its communities to protect Teztan Biny (Fish Lake) from mining activity.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Williams Lake Longhouse, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner to follow at 6 p.m. There will be an auction and live entertainment. Tickets are available at Kit & Kaboodle. Suggested ticket donations are $20-40 with all proceeds going to support the Tsilhqot’in nation’s efforts to protect Fish Lake.



