Jamie Warnock (left) and his bandmates Ben Larson and Hudson Partridge make up the band The Jins. The’ve recently started working with producer David Genn of 54-40 and are hoping for a potential record deal. Ace Hicks Photography.

Lakecity artist one step closer to record deal

Jamie Warnock, and band, the Jins, excited to take next leap for music career

Lakecity local Jamie Warnock is one step closer to making his dreams of becoming a professional performer and musician true.

Warnock, alongside his band the Jins, is currently in the first few days of pre-production with producer David Genn, of 54-40.

It’s an exciting moment for Warnock, now 23, who moved to Vancouver when he was 18 to pursue a diploma in the Professional Recording Arts at the Vancouver Art Institute.

“When I was six years old my parents gave me a guitar. I stood on the fireplace for the whole day just strumming the guitar,” he said. “I knew I had to do something.”

Now, Warnock plays drums and does back-up vocals for the band, alongside his two other bandmates: Ben Larson (guitar and vocals) and Hudson Partridge (bass).

The three met when they moved in together as roommates, and were friends before they started the band.

The opportunity to work with a professional producer is an exciting step.

It began when Warnock submitted their first official music video to 604 Records, a production company founded by Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and attorney Jonathan Simkin, via e-mail.

Two days later, he said he got an e-mail back, saying they liked it, and asking when the band would be playing next.

“I was like, hey, is this really happening?” said Warnock.

Read more: Hip hop concert to help food bank

Since then, the band has been slowly working with the label. The first time the label saw them play was in November, and when the sound quality on their demo wasn’t quite up to par, offered them a demo deal.

They’d be able to use one of their engineers and, based on the songs, decide what they want to do from there.

The results of the demos were good enough the company set them up with producer David Genn, of 54-40, and now the band is now hard at work, working long sessions in the hopes of a potential future record deal.

“He is helping us to restructure the songs to be in a more pop format,” said Warnock.

“It’s interesting, it’s a lot different than our regular rehearsals,” he said, adding it’s more directed, and almost two hours longer than a normal practice for the band.

“It’s been lots of fun. Last night was the first official time someone has put money behind us to do recording.”

They’ll be headed to the recording studio in May, which Warnock said he is looking forward to.

The band is working to keep a sound that stays based in their performance skills as musicians, and is less production based.

“I like this idea a lot because it will showcase our musicianship as well,” he said. “We want to be good at playing the instruments, we don’t want to have somebody edit us after.”

Read more: Sam Tudor releases new music video

Warnock describes the band’s sound as “Nirvana meets the Strokes meets Black Sabbath and the Killers.” In other words: multi-genre, loud, “fun rock.”

The band has been playing together for the past three years, which has resulted in an accumulated 120 live shows, Warnock estimates.

They’ve also taken two long-distance tours together, including one across Canada, in a van that Warnock admits breaks down a little more frequently than it should.

“Because we were better friends before we were a band, it helps solve issues,” said Warnock of his bandmates. “After three weeks stuck in the same van, it’s good that we are friends and know when it’s time to give each other space.”

While Warnock started his music career on guitar and vocals, it turns out he’s also a not bad drummer — a skill he has picked up since the band started.

After they connected with 604 Records, they were also invited to a pre-Juno event, where they had the ability to connect with a number of industry reps.

While their hopes are for a record deal and perhaps to get on as an opening band for a bigger act, it’s been an exciting few weeks for the Jins, and they’re looking forward to what the future holds.

“I just want to keep progressing and keep writing new music and keep touring.”

The Jins music is available on iTunes and Spotify, and you can follow along with them on their Facebook page, by searching the Jins Band, or checking out their Instagram at @thejinsband.

Previous story
Matthew Good collapses onstage during Edmonton show

Just Posted

Lakecity artist one step closer to record deal

Jamie Warnock, and band, the Jins, excited to take next leap for music career

Local enthusiasts react to new off-road vehicle rules

Williams Lake Off Road Motorcycle Association president Sasha Kokesch says spark arrestors have been mandatory for many years

Crews busy repairing potholes in Williams Lake

City workers have been dealing with the city’s potholes seven days a week since early March

Stamps to take on Sparta in Coy Cup semifinal Friday

The Williams Lake Stampeders finished second in the Coy Cup round robin after a 6-4 win Thursday

UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Highway 20

Crash between fuel truck and a passenger car

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

Coast Guard and Air Force searched all night but didn’t find anything

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

NDP’s Singh says his caucus is united, after backlash to punishment of MP

The 39-year-old former Ontario provincial politician was in B.C. this week, touring Burnaby

Most Read

  • Lakecity artist one step closer to record deal

    Jamie Warnock, and band, the Jins, excited to take next leap for music career