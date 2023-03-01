FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network’s “Biography: KISStory” in New York on June 11, 2021. Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour, planning to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kiss reveal last dates of their farewell tour, ending in NYC

Showy veteran rock band’s swan song to include a November date in Vancouver

Rockers Kiss have announced the final shows of their last tour: The band plans to hang up their platform boots after two back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of 2023.

The last leg of the band’s 17-date North American tour kicks off in October in Texas and hits California, Washington, Canada, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland and then culminates in their hometown’s famous venue on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

“Kiss was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band in a statement.

The band is currently made up of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer. Their best-known songs include “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” and “Detroit Rock City.”

The tour includes a handful of Canadian dates, including Nov. 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Tickets will be available to the public on March 10 at livenation.com.

