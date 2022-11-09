Justin Trudeau, shown with host Brooke Lynn Hytes, is swinging by the “werkroom” on the upcoming series “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Justin Trudeau, shown with host Brooke Lynn Hytes, is swinging by the “werkroom” on the upcoming series “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff series

PM the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series

Justin Trudeau is swinging by the “werkroom” on an upcoming spinoff of “Canada’s Drag Race.”

Producers of the drag queen competition series say the Prime Minister will make a special appearance on “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.”

He’s the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series, which has more than a dozen global spinoffs in countries including Sweden, Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

An image from the set showed Trudeau beside Toronto drag queen and host Brooke Lynn Hytes in a segment where the contestants receive inspiring words before the episode’s main challenge.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World” expands beyond the Canadian borders of the regular series, inviting nine international drag queens to vie for the crown as Canada serves as host country.

Episodes begin showing on Crave starting Nov. 18.

“Drag Race” also announced guest judges for this season who include TV personality Jeanne Beker, “Canada’s Drag Race” winner Priyanka and Juno-winning singer Anjulie.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Emmys: ‘Crown,’ ‘Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ streaming triumph

Justin Trudeau

Previous story
Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022

Just Posted

Megan Monds, left, plays Cheryl and Keegan Follack plays Betty in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre production of Buying the Moose which opens Nov. 9, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre play Buying the Moose brings light and laughter

RCMP enlisted the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Anahim Lake area. She was located early this week, according to RCMP. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Woman missing in Anahim Lake area found safe

Stockings decorated the piano on the main stage at the Medieval Market. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake and area holiday craft fairs coming up

Remembrance Day services will take place across Greater Victoria on Nov. 11, 2019. (Victoria Tronina/Unsplash)
Tsq’éscen First Nation, district of 100 Mile House to honour Indigenous veterans