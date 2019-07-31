Jazz filled evening brings the lakecity out to Performances in the Park

A crowd of over 100 people gathered at last week’s Performances in the Park concert

The lead vocalist and keyboard player of the Sophistocrats Sophie Moreau Parent smiles as she performs for a lakecity crowd at Performances in the Park Thursday, July 26 2019. Patrick Davies photo

A crowd of over 100 people gathered at last week’s Performances in the Park concert as dry summer weather finally graced the lakecity.

While rain has deterred many from attending the season’s first few shows, given the opportunity to enjoy a warm and dry evening of music the lakecity came out in force to Boitanio Park. The grassy slopes surrounding the Gwen Pharis Ringwood stage were packed with people of all ages enjoying the evening air and music. Children dashed around playing games of catch and tug-of-war together further adding to the laid back feeling of the evening.

Starting the night off was Arnold Lucier and friends who played an hour of traditional Metis inspired music. The group put on a great show, despite being down Wayne Lucier who was unable to attend due to a personal emergency.

Following them was the smooth-jazz styling of The Sophistocrats, a Kamloops based four-piece outfit founded in 2016 known for their nostalgic, minimalist style of music that focuses on love, self-love and trust today. Their easy and groovy style of performance was on full display as they provided an hour-long jam session of largely original music.

With Sophie Moreau Parent leading the band with her melodious voice and joyful dancing, Davis Yates’ soulful picking of his electric guitar, Nathan Swift’s steady mastery of the bass and the soulful instinctive beat of Aybars Savat and drums, the Sophistocrats turned in one of the best sets of this year’s lineup.

This week on Thursday, August 1 features Tracy McNeil and Dan Parsons and the BorderBand for another night of quality music.

Read More: Performances in the Park brings a wide range of musical flavour to the lakecity

Tracy McNeil and Dan Parsons are an Australian award-winning team of singer-songwriters. McNeil and Parsons have joined forces to deliver their songs as a dynamic duo – delivering classic Americana with a healthy dose of shimmer, they make it easy to forget that it’s just the two of them onstage.

They will be accompanying each other through two sets of their respective materials and together, they captivate audiences of all ages through their impressive vocal harmonies, deft musicality and dynamic performances.

Borderband, meanwhile, is the band of well known local ukulele player LeRae Haynes and guitarist Al Giddens, that provides a mix of folk, blues and country-inspired originals and covers with great harmonies and is sure to get your toes tapping.

For those looking for a bite to eat, Cody‘s Bannock, Taylor Made Cakes, Big Dog Hot Dogs and the Fennel Cup will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, cupcakes, sweets and hot east Indian food and burgers available for everyone during the performances. There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for children.

The evening performances of August 1 are brought to the lakecity in part by Gold Sponsors Williams Lake and District Credit Union, the West Fraser Truckers and by Evening Sponsors West Fraser Mills and PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP.

Media sponsors for Performances in the Park are Cariboo Country and The Goat radio stations, Caribooradio.com, Anahim /Nimpo Lake Messenger and the Williams Lake Tribune.

Performances in the Park are presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District and the City of Williams Lake.



Dozens turned out for Performances in the Park young and old to enjoy some quality music.

Children play of tug war using a skipping rope at The Sophistocrats concert at Performances in the Park in Boitanio Park. Patrick Davies photo

Drummer Aybars Savat of The Sophistocrats feels the beat as he performs at last week’s Performances in the Park. Patrick Davies photo

Nathan Swift checks his fingering as he plays the bass for The Sophistocrats on Thursday, July 25. Patrick Davies photo.