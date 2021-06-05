Horsefly folk duo Pharis and Jason Romero take home another JUNO

The couple’s latest record Bet on Love took home Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Pharis and Jason Romero received a JUNO June 4, 2021 for Traditional Roots Album of the Year for their latest album Bet on Love. (Laureen Carruthers photo)

Award-winning duo Pharis and Jason Romero of Horsefly can add JUNO Traditional Roots Album of the Year to the list of accolades they have received for their lastest musical offerings, Bet on Love.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) paid tribute to artists and industry veterans at the forefront of Canada’s music scene Friday evening, June 4 at the 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada. Hosted by CBC’s Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the virtual version of the industry event unveiled the recipients of 37 JUNO Awards, The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award and the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation.

Besides Friday Night’s JUNO, the Romeros have also won Penguin Eggs Magazine Album of the Year and well as three Canadian Folk Music Awards: Vocal Group, Ensemble and Traditional Singer of the Year for Bet on Love. They are also a International Folk Music Awards ‘Album of the Year’ nominee.

The husband and wife duo picked up a coveted JUNO for the 2019 Traditional Roots Album of the Year Award for their previous album Sweet Old Religion. Previously the couple won a JUNO back in 2016 for their album A Wanderer I’ll Stay.

