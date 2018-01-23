Submitted photo The Rocket is the latest show coming to the Film Club in Williams Lake, this Friday, Jan. 26.

Hockey favourite The Rocket playing Friday

NHLer Rusty Patenaude will be attending as Guest of Honour

Krista Liebe

Special to the Tribune

The Williams Lake Film Club will show its next film this coming Friday, Jan. 26. It will be shown at he Central Cariboo Arts Centre at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The second one in our Canadian Film series is The Rocket, a French Canadian film with Roy Dupuis playing Maurice Richard, The Rocket. It is directed by Charles Binamé and was released in 2005. The languages are French and English, with subtitles whenever required. The Rocket is a drama/biography, or biopic, with quite a few documentary scenes included, and runs for 124 minutes. It was filmed in Québec with many scenes taken at the Colisée Pepsi in Québec City. It is rated PG, which means you can bring your kids. Maybe a great film about hockey is a good chance to get them used to the fact that not all films with subtitles are to be avoided.

The Rocket begins in the late 1930s. Maurice Richard, a young machinist, distinguished himself as an ice hockey player of incredible talent. Although that was enough to get him into the Montréal Canadiens, his frequent injuries cost him the confidence of his team and the fans. In the face of these doubts, Richard eventually attained the kind of aggressive and skillful play that would make him one of the greatest players of all times. However, for all his success, Richard and his fellow French Canadians face constant discrimination in a league dominated by English speaking Canadians, which show a great amount of bigotry, maybe hard to understand at this point in time, but nevertheless true to history. Although a man of few words, Maurice Richard began to speak his own mind about the injustice which created an organizational conflict culminating in his infamous 1955 season suspension that sparked an ethnic riot in protest.

This film is the extraordinary true story of the man they called The Rocket, who led a team to greatness, inspired a generation, gave passion to his country and brought a national sport to the world. Richard was not only a hero to Canadians in Québec, he was a hero for all Canadians. This is his story! And his story is also a great love story!

After the film we will offer our popular hot mulled organic apple cider made with German Glühwein spices. It is totally kids friendly — and so yummy! There is also tea, hot chocolate, even Ovaltine and cookies — please, do bring some as well. This is all included in your admission, adults regular $10, film club members $8, seniors (65+) and students, high school and TRU, $6. Kids between 10-14 food donation only, for the food bank. Let’s teach them early. All proceeds are used to support the WL Tutoring Services to help children with learning problems to obtain one-on-one tutoring, which we provide.

And we have the great pleasure to tell you that Rusty Patenaude accepted our invitation to be our Guest of Honour on Friday. He will watch the film with us and stay for our social afterwards. You will have a great opportunity to ask him many questions. We all probably know Rusty, but did you know that he was the first highest scorer of the newly founded NHL?

Hockey history on film and in person. Don’t miss it — see you on Friday!

