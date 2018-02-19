Image credit: Facebook/Hedley

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

The members of the embattled rock band Hedley say they have withdrawn from consideration for three awards at this year’s Junos and plan to “talk about how we have let some people down, and what we intend to do about it.”

Last week, the pop-rockers were dropped by their management team and blacklisted by scores of radio stations in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations that had been circulated by anonymous social media users.

VIDEO: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

In a statement released today, the band says it won’t be cancelling 23 shows it has booked through March 23 because “the easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide.”

The statement adds the band intends “to start making positive changes, starting right now.”

The former MuchMusic darlings — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — released a statement last Wednesday calling the allegations involving young fans “unsubstantiated” but acknowledged they “engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches.”

The two acts who were booked as openers for Hedley’s current tour — Neon Dreams and Shawn Hook — both announced Friday that they were backing out of the rest of the shows.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Black Panther’ blows away box office with $192M weekend

Just Posted

Cold temperatures, bright skies in store for Cariboo this week

Wind and cold increase risk of frostbite Monday and Tuesday

Teskey, Freeman rinks sweep to bonspiel titles

Ten men’s teams and six women’s teams were in action throughout the weekend.

River Kings upend Stamps to be crowned CIHL champs

The Terrace River Kings are the Central Interior Hockey League champions.

Cool and crisp, but it’s blue sky and sunshine in the Cariboo

Blue sky above and sunshine beaming down is creating a beautiful day outside Sunday in the Cariboo.

Snowbank snowman

A skiing snowman, stuck in a snowbank?

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court

B.C. Supreme Court decided to end the practice of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

Women’s hockey team beats Russia 5-0, Comox skier takes home best qualifying score

Most Highway 16 closures for avalanches in years after multiple dumps of snow

Highway 16 has had four closures between Terrace and Prince Rupert due to 35 mile avalanche area

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue and Moir break short dance record to sit first in ice dance at Olympics

Most Read

  • Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

    Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

  • ‘Black Panther’ blows away box office with $192M weekend

    In estimates Sunday, Disney predicted a four-day holiday weekend of $218 million domestically and a global debut of $361 million.