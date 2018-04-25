‘Hand to God’ a raunchy, physical comedy

Jessica (left) played by Jessica Smithson and Jason played by Julian Ratz have a conversation through their puppets in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s latest production, Hand to God. The play opens May 2, and is a raunchy comedy with adult themes, not suitable for children. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

A foul-mouthed puppet is only one of the many surprises audiences are in for at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s next production: Hand to God.

Opening on May 2, the raunchy comedy by Robert Askins is firmly a play for adults.

Set in the devoutly religious atmosphere of Cypress, Texas, the play opens in a church basement at a Christian puppet ministry.

Jason, played by Julian Ratz, glumly attends the puppet classes, led by his mother, Margery, played by Kathy MacDonald. Both are struggling with the recent death of Jason’s father.

Joined by class-bully Timothy, played by Cole Mitchell, hipster she’s-just-in-it-for-the-puppets Jessica, played by Jessica Smithson and Pastor Greg, played by Chris Armstrong, the cast of characters is in for a wild ride as Tyrone, Jason’s evil puppet, seemingly comes to life, channeling Jason’s innermost, and repressed, thoughts.

Tyrone, a character all of his own, expresses some of the thoughts many might have had, and that none of us would ever admit. Destruction reigns supreme as the play challenges our assumptions about religion, relationships, grief and makes us laugh over and over again.

It’s a play where the puppets come alive, and yet it’s not at all suitable for children. It’s in that juxtaposition that the hilarity, and spirit, of the play shines.

“I think that was what was attractive to me about this play, that ultimately, despite what is a very, very funny play — the situations are really outrageous and really extreme — in a way in the end it’s got that focus on relationship,” said director Jay Goddard. “Good theatre is about relationships.”

Goddard said he was intrigued by the idea of the puppet and the theme of religion in the play.

“I believe that faith is a good thing for many, many people and sometimes it can be a very destructive force so I think Robert Askins, the playwright, explores that very well,” he said.

“There are sexual situations, there is violence in a sense, there is, in some cases, sacrilege. I think that the playwright has written it very well. It is not overdone and preachy, it’s not coming from a really atheist or holier-than-thou place but it’s just holding religion up,” he said.

Indeed, despite some of the subject manner, the play makes audiences laugh, and laugh again. Puppetry, chase and fight scenes, a comedy routine played out between Jason and Tyrone, leaves watchers thoroughly entertained — despite, and perhaps because of the subject matter.

Goddard is no stranger to plays that challenge an audience,

“We’re not holding back any punches, but at the same time I am not being gratuitous,” he said.

“We all need to be challenged sometimes in our thinking about things and to open up… I’m not into a play for controversy for controversies sake, controversy opens people up to things.”

For himself, putting on the production has challenged Goddard in more technical ways.

“I wanted to torture myself with blood and special effects and music and cues,” he said, laughing. “I’ve done them before but never to this degree and that was really attractive to delve into.”

Audience members watch the cheery-church backdrop gets transformed into something other, as Tyrone the puppet takes further control of his host Jason, and other characters delve further into debauchery.

“We have amazing people working backstage and I realize I have to trust and know the blood is happening and the lighting effect is happening. It’s been a journey to do that and I knew it would be and it’s been lots of fun.”

The puppets have presented another challenge for the director.

“The puppets have to be characters in a play, there is a different cheat out for a puppet than there is for a human, and with the human being onstage with the puppet you have to make sure that both of them are seen at the same time,” he said.

“Julian has done an amazing job voicing the puppet and creating a character. Tyrone has really come to life.”

Hand to God runs at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre from May 2-5, 9-12, 16 and 23. Tickets are available at the Open Book, Kit and Kaboodle or online at www.wlstudiotheatre.ca. They’re $15 for the first Wednesday and Thursday, and $20 for adults and $18 for students/seniors for the rest of the run. The play does contain extreme adult content, and is not suitable for children.

“Be prepared to have a good time,” said Goddard.

“If you are not prepared for something that is raunchy and adult, don’t come. Otherwise come with an open mind and enjoy. It’s not as serious as it sounds, it’s a lot of fun, it’s a very fun night of theatre and you’ll come away appreciating the serious side of things too. It’s really funny but it has also got a really poignant part of it.”