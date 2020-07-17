Fresh Air Cinemas stops in Williams Lake, Quesnel, a box office smash

The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds were sold out each night for Fresh Air Cinemas and Fortis BC’s movie nights in the lakecity July 12-13. (Sidney, Fresh Air Cinemas photo)

Fresh Air Cinemas’ outdoor, drive-in movie nights in the Cariboo were nothing short of a blockbuster.

The organization partnered with FortisBC July 12-13 in Williams Lake to screen Aladdin (2019) and Back to the Future 3 and with the Quesnel Rodeo Club and the South Quesnel Business Association July 14-15 in Quesnel with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Onward, to bring back-to-back movie nights to the two cities.

The Williams Lake Stampede Association provided the venue at the Stampede Grounds in the lakecity, where both nights were complete sell outs — all while adhering to safe, COVID-19 protocols.

Admission was free or free with a suggested $30 donation. In Williams Lake, 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the Women’s Contact Society Good Food Box Program, which offers a variety of top-quality, fresh fruits and vegetables at an affordable price of $15.

Melissa Normandin, general manager with the Williams Lake Stampede Association, said 100 people attended in total, raising $2,317 for the organization

“Fresh Air Cinemas tells me this is the most money raised in any community on their tour so far,” Normandin said.

Good Food Boxes were also available for purchase to the public, or to donate, on site.

Normandin added the weather in Williams Lake was excellent.

In Quesnel, meanwhile, proceeds from the event — hosted at Alex Fraser Park — went to the Quesnel Special Olympics chapter.

“It went really well,” said South Quesnel Business Association executive director Kayla Kinoch. “The first night was kind of rainy, but everyone who came out said they really enjoyed it. [Wednesday] night was a bit better weather.

“We had lots of families and date nights, and even two older gentlemen who came who said they just wanted to support and watch a movie.”

In all, roughly 90 vehicles attended, and $1,800 was raised by the QRC and SQBA for the Quesnel Special Olympics chapter.



