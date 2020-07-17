The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds were sold out each night for Fresh Air Cinemas and Fortis BC’s movie nights in the lakecity July 12-13. (Sidney, Fresh Air Cinemas photo)

Fresh Air Cinemas stops in Williams Lake, Quesnel, a box office smash

Funds raised go towards local, non-profit organizations

Fresh Air Cinemas’ outdoor, drive-in movie nights in the Cariboo were nothing short of a blockbuster.

The organization partnered with FortisBC July 12-13 in Williams Lake to screen Aladdin (2019) and Back to the Future 3 and with the Quesnel Rodeo Club and the South Quesnel Business Association July 14-15 in Quesnel with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Onward, to bring back-to-back movie nights to the two cities.

READ MORE: Stampede association hosting drive-in movie nights

The Williams Lake Stampede Association provided the venue at the Stampede Grounds in the lakecity, where both nights were complete sell outs — all while adhering to safe, COVID-19 protocols.

Admission was free or free with a suggested $30 donation. In Williams Lake, 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the Women’s Contact Society Good Food Box Program, which offers a variety of top-quality, fresh fruits and vegetables at an affordable price of $15.

Melissa Normandin, general manager with the Williams Lake Stampede Association, said 100 people attended in total, raising $2,317 for the organization

“Fresh Air Cinemas tells me this is the most money raised in any community on their tour so far,” Normandin said.

Good Food Boxes were also available for purchase to the public, or to donate, on site.

Normandin added the weather in Williams Lake was excellent.

In Quesnel, meanwhile, proceeds from the event — hosted at Alex Fraser Park — went to the Quesnel Special Olympics chapter.

READ MORE: Outdoor movies coming to Quesnel

“It went really well,” said South Quesnel Business Association executive director Kayla Kinoch. “The first night was kind of rainy, but everyone who came out said they really enjoyed it. [Wednesday] night was a bit better weather.

“We had lots of families and date nights, and even two older gentlemen who came who said they just wanted to support and watch a movie.”

In all, roughly 90 vehicles attended, and $1,800 was raised by the QRC and SQBA for the Quesnel Special Olympics chapter.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Fuel treatment in Fox Mountain woodlot a multiprong approach

Crews mitigate wildfire risks in interface areas

First Nations project to remove biomass for markets in Williams Lake continues

The fibre will be used by Pinnacle Renewable Energy and Atlantic Power

For the love of treasures, carving an upcycling niche in Williams Lake

Couple return to Williams Lake, start new career

Bridging the gap: Williams Lake leaders engage with First Nations community for better understanding

City councillors and staff responsed to an invitation from Esk’etemc

Longhouse proposed for possible COVID-19 housing in Williams Lake

‘We are probaby looking at a second wave, we can’t stick our heads in the sand,’ said Rosanna McGregor

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scammers often ask for help and offer fake jewelry as collateral

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Most Read