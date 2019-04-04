FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their ‘No Filter’ Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. ‚Äù (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Fleetwood Mac to replace Stones at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Fleetwood Mac will close the main stage on May 2

Fleetwood Mac is stepping in to replace the Rolling Stones during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Festival organizers announced Thursday that Fleetwood Mac will close the main stage on May 2.

READ MORE: What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Stones were slated to headline the festival that day as part of a special celebration to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary. But the group announced March 30 that they would be postponing their latest tour so singer Mick Jagger could receive medical treatment.

Festival organizers say people who bought the higher-priced tickets to see the Stones will get refunds.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones to play only one Canadian tour stop – and it won’t be in B.C.

Tickets to see Fleetwood Mac as well as a slate of other performances festival that day will cost $75 through April 19.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celine Dion embarks on world tour in September with numerous Canadian stops
Next story
Visit Southeast Asia for final event in spring travelogue series

Just Posted

Gymnastics club springs to medals, success at Kamloops invitational

“The competition was tough but we came in with such great attitudes”

Visit Southeast Asia for final event in spring travelogue series

Deb and Pat Radolla describe their visit to the interesting and mysterious countries of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia

North Cariboo doctor creates website for those dealing with chronic pain

Dr. Judy Dercksen’s website offers links to resources, pain management tips and more

Outhouse, Royals, poised for round two of WHL playoffs

It was so great to see the sparkle in Griff’s eyes when grampa gave him a big hug

New women’s clothing store opening in Williams Lake

Pink Peony owners Shilo Labelle and her mom Gerri Toews generated the idea in February and within two months are ready to go

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

B.C. man who fought sexual exploitation convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault during Saanich break in

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

Most Read