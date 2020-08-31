Film club on hold until gathering cap raised

On May 6, the BC Government announced that attendance caps of 50 people will remain in effect

Williams Lake Film Club

Special to the Tribune

The Williams Lake Film Club will not be resuming screenings this fall due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19, but we look forward to going ahead when conditions permit us to do so comfortably and safely.

On May 6, the BC Government announced that attendance caps of 50 people will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

At this point we cannot confirm how long we will be unable to screen films, but we are considering that when attendance restrictions are further lifted, we may be able to recommence.

We would like to wait, for your safety and the safety of our volunteers.

Also, given the expense of the venue, the equipment, the licensing fees, and the printing costs, it makes sense for us hold off until we can welcome a larger audience.

We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the advice of the Toronto International Film Festival Circuit program.

For updates, check with our Facebook page or send us an email to get added to our list serv for notifications about Film Club updates and events: williamslakefilmclub@gmail.com.

As soon as we can move forward, we’ll definitely be letting you know!

Thank you for your patience, understanding and support. We promise we will be back! With an outstanding variety of films, as always.

