Encore run of ‘A Star Is Born’ features more footage, songs

One week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada

Can’t stop watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-night performance of “Shallow”? You’re in luck: Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of “A Star Is Born” back to the big screen Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage.

The studio said Wednesday that the new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Gaga like “Alibi,” and an a cappella “Shallow,” which won the Oscar Sunday for best original song. It will also feature brand new scenes between the two leads Ally and Jack.

The one week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lyle Bats pens tender new song inspired by being father to a little guy

Just Posted

THINK before you post

Wednesday, Feb 27 marks Pink Shirt Day

Williams Lake’s community volunteer income tax program offers sittings in March

“I do it for the community involvement and giving back to the community,” Glover said.

Lyle Bats pens tender new song inspired by being father to a little guy

Brent Morton, formerly Drum and Bell Tower, returned to the stage with his new one-man act, Lyle Bats

Skaters dazzle at Okanagan Region Championships

It was a successful weekend of skating for members of the Williams… Continue reading

Williams Lake, Quesnel, recipients of evacuation route planning funds

Both Williams Lake and Quesnel are recipients of $25,000 each targeted at evacuation route planning

Cohen says Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump beforehand

Cohen says he does not have direct evidence that Trump colluded with the Russian government

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

After decades of believing a highway attraction named Mac was the biggest moose in the world, Moose Jaw was toppled from top spot

Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

Excluding gasoline, the agency said inflation was 2.1 per cent last month

Most Read