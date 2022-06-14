Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith took the stage at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, June 12, as part of the Summertime Ball show. (Lauren Spencer-Smith/TikTok image)

Emerging teenage B.C. pop star makes debut at U.K.’s legendary Wembley Stadium

Lauren Spencer-Smith performed at the Summertime Ball this past weekend in London, England

Nanaimo’s teen singing sensation Lauren Spencer-Smith shared the Wembley Stadium stage in London, England, with Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles over the weekend.

The 18-year-old singer was one of 22 artists performing on Sunday, June 12, during the Summertime Ball, held by the radio station Capital. Performances by George Ezra, Joel Corry and Eddie Benjamin followed Spencer-Smith, as noted in a social media post by the radio station.

The teen also posted on TikTok the next day about her excitement over Sunday’s mini-festival performance.

Spencer-Smith started gathering public attention in 2019 after a video of her singing Always Remember Us This Way went viral, and in 2020, she impressed the judges of American Idol and claimed one of the top 20 spots in the singing competition.

Last month, she sang her platinum single Fingers Crossed – released early January and streamed more 34 million times across multiple platforms in its first week – at the Juno Awards in Toronto.

According to her website, www.laurenspencersmith.com, in June she will also be appearing at the Toronto nightclub, Velvet Underground, and at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

