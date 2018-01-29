Kathryn Steen (left) is one of the workshop leaders for an upcoming art expo being presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society. Tribune file photo

Embrace creativity this spring

Spring Into Art hosting a variety of workshops

Brandon Hoffman

Special to the Tribune

This March, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and artist-facilitator Cat Fink have teamed up to present a one-day expo of creativity. The Spring into Art Makers’ Fair is for adults and mature youth interested in finding a new creative outlet. Participants can choose from seven different one-hour entry-level workshops, and construct their own artistic adventures. A full-day pass gets you access to four different workshops, while a half-day (morning or afternoon) gets entry to two workshops of your choosing.

The workshop leaders are Lesley Lloyd (pottery), Ciel Patenaude (pen-and-ink), Cat Fink (creative writing), Kathryn Steen (graphite), Sheryl-Lynn Lewis (improv / theatre), Linda Purjue (fibre art), and Brandon Hoffman (music). Complete workshop descriptions are online, at www.centralcaribooarts.com/springintoart.

Supplies for all seven workshops are included, and absolutely no experience is required. The workshops have been designed to make it as easy as possible to experiment with a new creative outlet.

Facilitator Cat Fink developed the workshop-series drawing from her own creative process as a professional artist, and the practices of authors Julia Cameron (The Artist’s Way), and Lynda Barry (What It Is, and Syllabus). The program is structured to let “curiosity and imagination loose while we experiment with creativity, individually and as a group.”

The Spring into Art Makers’ Fair takes place March 10, 2018, at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, register at the Open Book, or at www.centralcaribooarts.com/springintoart. Half-day passes are just $47 plus tax, while full-day passes are $93 plus tax.

