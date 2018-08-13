Early reports: Aretha Franklin is seriously ill

The Queen of Soul cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, Aretha Franklin performs the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)

Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul cancelled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

More to come.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

