Duelling pianos to duke it out at lakecity Boston Pizza

Improvised, interactive audience request show in town for two shows, Jan 17 and 18

Brian Burn and Jamie Mahn are dueling pianos that will be playing at the Boston Pizza Jan 17 and 18. The two present an improvised, interactive audience request show. (Photo courtesy of Burn ‘N’ Mahn)

Can you stump them?

That’s the challenge at the dueling pianos event taking place Jan. 17 and 18 at the Williams Lake Boston Pizza.

Burn ‘N’ Mahn is a touring dueling pianos show. Claiming to know up to 4,000 songs that range from the 1920’s to today, the two will play whatever tune you request. It’s an improvised, interactive audience request show, according to the musicians.

“They can go from Metallica to Billy Joel to the Supremes,” says Boston Pizza owner Jason Ouimet.

The two pianists, Brian Burn and Jamie Mahn combined their talents in 2013 and play around 150 shows a year, across Canada, or even on cruise ships in the Mediterranean. The two say they have driven more than 300,000 km across Canada touring their show.

They’re also not just pianists, the musicians play several different instruments to complement the show.

Ouimet says he’s hoping to continue to bring new and interesting acts to town.

“It’s just something different for the town and we are just hoping that it goes over well and we can do more events,” he says.

Each show starts at 8 p.m. and will go for four hours, says Ouimet, who is shutting down the sports lounge for the event.

Tickets cost $20, are 19+ and are available ahead of time at Boston Pizza and at the door.