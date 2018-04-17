Hunter Casselton, who plays Mindy, talks with Luck, played by Kristian Volkmann during a performance of Lake City Secondary School’s Drama 9 production of Door to Door. Marilee Andres photo

Drama 9 class invites community to performance of ‘Door to Door’ Wednesday

Lake City Secondary presents one-act play open to public April 18 at 7 p.m.

The Drama 9 class at Lake City Secondary is presenting a one-act play called Door to Door by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.

It’s a thematic play that looks at how we respond to the choices we are presented with in life, using two doors on stage to physicalize those choices. Scenes include: “Mr. Right,” “Opportunity Knocks,” “There’s a Monster in My Closet,” “Se Ya?” and “Decisions, Decisions.”

Six students in the Drama 9 class this term, as well as one Grade 12 peer tutor (who also acts in the show), will bring the show to life. Marilee Andres is directing.

A public performance will take place Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at Lake City Secondary’s Williams Lake campus. The performance is just under 45 minutes long and is free of charge.

If anyone has any questions, they can contact the director at marilee.andres@sd27.bc.ca

Next term’s Drama 9 class, a group of 18 students, will also put on a one-act play in June. The play will be decided when the class meets for the first time at the end of April.

 

Emma Sarnowski who plays Opportunity visits Mindy who is played by Hunter Casselton during a performance of Lake City Secondary School’s Drama 9 production of Door to Door. Marilee Andres photo

