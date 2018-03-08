Geoff Patenaude is all smiles at the Williams Lake Library as he waits to listen to his son Cole Patenaude perform at the Bean Counter during the first-ever Dark Times Festival last weekend. Geoff’s children are all very well-known for their musical talents, and he said he’s very proud of them all. Angie Mindus photo

Dark Times

Angie MINDUS

Staff Writer

Previous story
WATCH: The Importance of Being Earnest on stage at Williams Lake Studio Theatre
Next story
Breastfeeding Art Expo opens at Station House

Just Posted

Breastfeeding Art Expo opens at Station House

Gallery exhibit celebrates breast-feeding

Accommodation tax approved for Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1

Accommodation tax approved for Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1

Celebrating International Women’s Day with girl power

Girl power alive and well in lakecity thanks to Girl Guides of Canada

VIDEO: In Conversation, with our guest Mayor Walt Cobb

Williams Lake Tribune’s editor Angie Mindus hosts an off-the-cuff interview with Mayor Walt Cobb, in Episode 2

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study

In B.C., 153,300 children – or one-in-five – are living below the poverty line

Sons of Iranian-Canadian professor who died in Tehran prison arrive in Canada

Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old sociology professor was held at Tehran’s Evin prison this year

Farm manure could be viable renewable energy source, Canadian researchers say

A chemical reaction in the converter would produce methane from carbon dioxide in the biogas

Most Read