Culture Days showcases diversity of talent in Quesnel

Quesnel’s Culture Days showcased the amazing diversity of talent there is in this community.

Kicking off Saturday, Sept. 26 this year’s Culture Days celebration included the start of a new event, the Quesnel Downtown Art Walk.

The Quesnel and District Community Arts Council, Quesnel Art Gallery and Quesnel Downtown Business Association have partnered to present the Art Walk, which features local art displayed in local businesses to encourage and support local businesses and showcase local artists.

The organizers hope to make this an annual event.

The Art Walk runs until Oct 10 and features the works of Fred Paulsen, Pat Wilkins, the Quesnel Wood Turners Guild, Ron Magill, Judith DesBrisay, Miranda Marcotte, Ellen Facey, Sandy Fontaine, Marcela Bodorikova, Liz McMann, Megan Long, Chery Norquay, Kevin Krueger, the Quesnel Quilters’ Guild, Aaron Harder, Cheri Maisonneuve, Joan Ramsey Harker, Cyndi Cassidy, Nicole Johnston and Sandy Meidlinger.

You’ll find everything from watercolours, graphite drawings and acrylic paintings to sculptures, quilts and photographs at Andre’s Electronics, Better at Home, Willis Harper, Scotiabank, Inspirations Hair and Beauty, Blackbird and Company Mercantile, Circle ‘S’ Western Wear, My Own Collection, K-Max Games and Videos, Rocky Peak Adventure Gear, Green Tree Health and Wellness, City Furniture, Books and Company, The Space Above, Outlaw, Mama C’s Gifts and Giggles, Reason 2 Run, Karin’s Health Foods, Albertyn Meyer Denture Clinic, and Big Country Printers.

Art Walk brochures are available at the participating businesses, and once you have a brochure, you are invited to take yourself on a self-guided tour. Once you have seen all the displays, add the letters collected from each art display to the numbers on the entry page at the back of the brochure, fill out your name and contact information, and deposit your entry into one of the boxes. A draw for one of three baskets featuring a great selection of good donated by local businesses will take place Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at the closing of the Art Walk.

During Culture Days weekend, Brenda Gardiner also hosted Art in my Park, an outdoor art exhibit and sale featuring works by Gardiner, Sybille Muschik, Pat Wahlstrom and Daphne Chow.

The new Community Spirit mural was also unveiled in downtown Quesnel on Sept. 26. The mural features artwork by 115 community members and can be seen on the side of the AC&D Insurance building.

READ MORE: Quesnel Culture Days takes “careful” approach


