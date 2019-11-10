CRD Library showing Paddington Nov. 16

For our November Family Film Matinée, we will be screening Paddington on Nov. 16 at the Cariboo Regional District Library.
This film, based on the character created by Michael Bond and was released in 2014 starring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and the wonderful Julie Walters. It actually gives a back story to our marmalade-loving Peruvian bear and explains how he ends up in Paddington Station in London.
The adventure continues with his adoption by the Brown family and a dangerous villain played with delightful relish by Nicole Kidman. This wonderfully funny and joyful film is rated G so great for the whole family.
Don’t forget, the screening is free, as are the snacks and refreshments that are provided. Hope to see you there!
