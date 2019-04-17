Country music star Aaron Pritchett announced for this year’s 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede

Pritchett will be performing on Thursday, June 27 at the Let ‘R Buck Saloon

The Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced a barnburner for its upcoming lineup of entertainment at this year’s Stampede.

“The Williams Lake Stampede is excited to announce for the very first time, multiple Canadian Country Music award winner Aaron Pritchett is coming to the Let ‘R Buck Stage for one night only,” the WLSA said via its Facebook page.

Pritchett will be performing on Thursday, June 27 at the Let ‘R Buck Saloon after the rodeo for what’s expected to be an electrifying show.

READ MORE: Dancing at the Let ‘R Buck all Stampede

Pritchett’s 2018 album, Out on the Town, received rave review nationwide and Garnered him the No. 1 Canadian country music single spot on the charts with his single, Better When I Do. Worth a Shot, another single from the album, also reached No. 6 on the charts.

The 48-year-old Vancouver-born artist has released seven studio albums, one compilation album and one EP, his latest, Out on the Town in January of 2019.

Joining Pritchett is the amazing Karen Lee Batten, a seven-time B.C. country female vocalist of the year, who has graced the stage at the Let ‘R Buck in past years.

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.eventbrite.ca/e/93rd-annual-williams-lake-stampede-tickets-58018725570.

AARON PRITCHETT BIOGRAPHY

Aaron Pritchett retains his title as one of Canada’s most electrifying entertainers, and just released his eighth studio album this past January Out on the Town.

With 14 career top-10 singles, a gold-selling smash hit, a recent string of top 10 songs (including his current hit ‘Better When I Do’), and a massive headlining national tour, Pritchett continues to pave his way to indelible legacy.

Nationally, Pritchett continues to evolve his profile with a formula of intensity and consistency applied to his social media fan engagements, his tour itinerary, and – his music.

“I have been fortunate enough to write and co-write many of my hits, but once we hit the studio, I set my ego aside. The best song wins, whether or not I have a hand in writing it. That’s what my fans deserve and that’s what they’ll always get from me.”

With multiple Canadian Country Music Association Award wins, and Juno nominations to his credit, Pritchett has never forgotten where he came from – and neither have folks from his home province. Last year, Pritchett celebrated five more British Columbia Country Music Association Awards wins – bringing his career total to 38 awards.

A BCCMA record that will likely stand the test of time.

“I’m grateful everyday to be in this business,” he said. “I was born to be onstage, and I am so thankful for my fans. They’ve stuck with me through thick and thin, and I’ll keep releasing the best music I can and kicking ass in my live shows to continue to show my appreciation for their loyalty and love.”

Pritchett’s new single Better When I Do is at Canadian Country radio now.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter