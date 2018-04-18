Submitted photo. The Concordia Concert Choir will be performing at the St. John Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Concert contemplates wonders of creation

Concordia University of Edmonton choir to sing in William Lake May 2

Concordia University of Edmonton’s Concert Choir heads across the Rocky Mountains to Williams Lake with “Generous Land,” a program that contemplates the wonders of creation across the expanse of a generous land, and sees the Creator in both the grandeur and the details. Selections range from Vivaldi’s classic Gloria to Brian Tate’s setting of evocative text by painter Emily Carr, to the insights of Albert Einstein as presented by Edmonton composer Trent Worthington, in a concert highlighting Canadian landscape and composers.

All are warmly invited to the concert, which takes place Wednesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 377 Hodgson Road, Williams Lake. The concert is free, though a freewill offering supporting the choir will be received.

The Concordia Concert Choir, directed by Dr. Joy Berg, is part of the academic program at Concordia University of Edmonton. This mixed choral ensemble is comprised of 30 to 35 auditioned singers of university age from various disciplines and interests.

