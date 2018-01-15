FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Aziz Ansari arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Comedian Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017. Ansari said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 14, that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.

Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.

The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a “Time’s Up” pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.

Related: Oprah, ‘Three Billboards’ triumph at black-draped Globes

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.

The next day, the woman texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behaviour that night.

Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.

Related: James Franco says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BEHIND THE SCENES: Love of movement apparent at Dance in Common dance studio

Just Posted

Risk of freezing rain forecasted for Cariboo Chilcotin Monday, Jan. 15

A look at our local area’s road, weather and ski conditions

Hoyer looks to repeat as X Games snow bike gold medalist

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

Little Riders invited for sleigh rides with Cariboo Carriage

The Little Riders Riding Club was treated to a day of sleigh… Continue reading

Williams Lake senior overwhelmed by community support after facing overdue vet bill

A Williams Lake senior couldn’t be more appreciative for an outpouring of community support.

Ice fishing a part of winter in the Cariboo

Reservoir Lake offers great fishing close to the city

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Hottest city in Canada was on the North Coast of B.C.

Bonilla Island’s weather station reported temperatures of 18°C, and Prince Rupert hit highs of 11°C

Most Read

  • Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

    Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017