This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

Network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists

CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year.

The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.

Pearce is a critical favorite after the success of her album “29: Written In Stone” and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Texas-native Johnson brought the cowboy and the rodeo back to country music with his inspiring hit “’Til You Can’t.” And Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee’s inspired danceable earworm, “Fancy Like.”

Brown and Combs are among the top selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. Both released new albums in 2022 and will be touring overseas.

—Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

RELATED: Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

Pop Music

Previous story
Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

Just Posted

Signs showing trail closures are up around Bond Lake as work continues in preparation for a controlled burn planned for September and October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burn near Williams Lake to start soon

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is applying for funding to do an exploratory review of the RC Cotton site in Williams Lake for a future museum location. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin eyeing RC Cotton site for possible future museum

Birds sit on a log in Williams Lake at sunset. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency noted HPAI has been detected in a small non-poultry flock the Cariboo, however, it did not say exactly where in the region. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Avian flu detected in small flock of non-poultry birds in Cariboo

Cops for Cancer Tour de North made a stop in Quesnel on Monday, Sept 19. The ride will finish today in Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Tour de North event to celebrate end of tour in Williams Lake