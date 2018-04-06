Cariboo Festival starts Monday

Tribune file photo Cariboo Festival band and instrumental section adjudicator Susan Alylard (from left) coaches violin entrants Paul Noble, Mackenzie Magnowski, Amy Hanson, Kate Neufeld, and Olivia Rowse during the Cariboo Festival last year.

What do “A Pizza the Size of the Sun,” “Grandmother’s Cat” and “A Closet Full of Shoes” have in common? If you guessed that they are all humorous poems then you would be correct. If you want to hear them being recited then you are in luck as these poems and many others will be presented at the upcoming Cariboo Festival, beginning April 9 and running until April 19.

The festival will showcase our local talent, young and old in a variety of disciplines. They will be singing sacred songs, songs in other languages and musical theatre. They will be playing jigs and waltzes, reels and duets on their violins. They will be playing contemporary, jazz, classical and Canadian pieces on the piano. Several school bands and the Cariboo Gold Dance Band will be performing as well as a number of our community choirs.

As in other years, the festival committee has hired the services of very qualified adjudicators, whom will provide tips, techniques and constructive feedback both written and verbal to each performer. It is a valuable experience for all involved.

The festival committee invites you to attend as many sessions as you are able. Take the time out to support our local talent and listen to the adjudications.

The festival begins with vocal/choral on April 9, 10 and 11 at the Williams Lake Evangelical Free Church. An added bonus, is an evening of music presented by the local choirs on Monday night at the same location.

Following vocal/choral is speech arts, to be held on the 12 and 13 also at Evangelical Free Church.

Week two of the festival will feature piano competitions on the 16th and 17th of April at the Calvary Church followed by band and instrumental on the 18 and 19. Band will be held at the Lake City Secondary School; instrumental at the St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The festival will wrap up with an honours concert on April 28 at the Cariboo Bethel Church.

Attendance for all events is by donation or you may support the festival by purchasing a membership.

For a more detailed schedule, take a look at the Cariboo Festival’s website, at www.cariboofestival.ca.

We hope to see you there.