Canadian stars to appear in ‘Unsinkable Youth’ to support Kids Help Phone

The one-hour program is intended to send a message of hope and gratitude

Silken Laumann poses for photographs with her plaque as she is inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame during an event in Toronto on Saturday, November 7, 2015. Olympic rower Laumann and “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will host a star-studded special in support of Kids Help Phone this Friday afternoon.”Unsinkable Youth” will air on CTV as well as on Facebook and YouTube. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Olympic rower Silken Laumann and ”Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will host a star-studded special in support of Kids Help Phone this Friday afternoon.

“Unsinkable Youth” will air on CTV as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

A news release says the one-hour program is intended to send a message of hope and gratitude, and “raise awareness of the current mental health crisis among Canadian youth.”

Other celebrities in the special include comedy star Seth Rogen, singer Alessia Cara, and Olympic champion ice dancer Tessa Virtue.

The lineup also includes Jacob Tremblay, Hayley Wickenheiser, Madison Bailey, Johnny Orlando, the Reklaws, Lennon Stella, and Wali Shah.

Laumann founded Unsinkable, a non-profit organization that aims “to connect and empower Canadians to achieve better mental, physical and spiritual health.”

“Kids Help Phone has seen unprecedented numbers in recent weeks — outreach has more than doubled across Canada,” Laumann said in a statement.

“Clearly, Canadian youth are in crisis and more than ever, they need to be heard, reassured, and empowered during these very uncertain times.”

According to the statement, outreach to Kids Help Phone also doubled in Nova Scotia following the mass shooting.

