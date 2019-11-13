CACWL celebrating 50 years serving the community with the Romeros

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake will be organizing a concert and workshop on Nov. 30

Two-time Juno award winners Jason and Pharis Romero, Horsefly musicians and business owners will be holding a workshop and concert to help the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake celebrate 50 years on Nov. 30. Photo courtesy of Jason and Pharis Romero

The Community Arts Council of Williams Lake is inviting residents to help them celebrate their 50 anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 30 with a workshop and concert fundraiser hosted by JUNO award winning musicians Pharis and Jason Romero.

This event will be a two-parter, with the workshop taking place at the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Centre from 12:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. while the concert will be held at St. Andrew’s United Church at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

A concession will also be available on site.

Read More: Community Arts Council of Williams Lake looks back on 50 years this week

The Romeros will be hosting the workshop centred around banjos, early country music and vocal harmonies perfect for aspiring young folk musicians and those interested in the Romeros musical insights. They’ll follow this workshop with a soulful concert that will demonstrate these techniques and skills, along with their considerable musical talent.

Tickets are $10 for the workshop and $20 for the concert on sale now at The Open Book or via email at williamslakearts@gmail.com, with e-transfers accepted as payment.

Profits from the concert performance will go towards Community Art Council’s Youth Arts Initiatives including Art in the Park, Artists in the Schools and the Puddle Poetry in the Schools programs, to name a few.

The CACWL would like to thank their sponsors for this event, which are Pinnacle Renewable Energy, the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and Pritchard and Co.



patrick.davies@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter