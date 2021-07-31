Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Arnold Lim – Olympics Photography Manager – 7:29:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

MORE: PQBeat: Chat with Vancouver Island’s ‘master chef’ Thea VanHerwaarden

MORE: PQBeat: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatFoodMoviesPodcastTokyo 2020 Summer OlympicsvancouverislandVictoria

Previous story
Review: In ‘Stillwater,’ a red state American hero roams chic France

Just Posted

For the second day in a row the skies are smoky in Williams Lake, with a smoky skies bulletin and a heat warning in place Saturday, July 31. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smoky skies bulletin, heat warning for Williams Lake area

Youth and chaperones from Tsideldel First Nation participated in a bike ride along Puntzi Lake Road to the lake on Wednesday, July 21. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel youth ride to Puntzi Lake, learn about residential school legacy

The wildfires in BC are impacting West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd’s operations, prompting temporary suspensions of work. (File photo)
West Fraser halting operations temporarily due to wildfires

Quesnel Search and Rescue shared a screenshot of the alleged thief to their Twitter page. (Quesnel Search and Rescue Twitter)
Quesnel Search and Rescue calling on public’s help to catch theives