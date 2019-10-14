Because We Are Girls to screen at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake

Tickets are $10 and proceeds from the screening will be donated to Chiwid Transition House

Cousin Raj Rana with sisters Jeeti Pooni, Salakshana Pooni and Kira Pooni gave the Tribune an interview outside the Williams Lake Provincial Court last year. The sisters are the focus of a documentary, Because We Are Girls. Angie Mindus photo

Because We Are Girls — a film about three sisters who faced sexual violence while growing up in Williams Lake — will be aired on the big screen at Paradise Cinemas this November.

“Super excited to share with you all,” said Jeeti Pooni, one of three Punjabi Canadian sisters who grew up in Williams Lake. “The story of me and my sisters will play on big screen in my hometown.”

The sisters are the focus of the heart-wrenching film that documents the impacts the abuse from a cousin had on their lives over their many years in the lakecity.

The Williams Lake Film Club has helped organize the screening in collaboration with Paradise Cinemas and the National Film Board.

The director of the film, Baljit Sangra, along with the Pooni sisters — Jeeti, Kira and Salakshana — will also be attending the screening and hosting a question and answer prior after the film is over.

Additionally, Bob Sunner of the Western Sing Sabha Gurdwara Temple in Williams Lake is hoping to plan a reception that day for the director and sisters, along with the entire community.

Tickets are $10 and proceeds from the screening will be donated to Chiwid Transition House.

